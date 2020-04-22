Wall Street opens higher after oil-led selloff

U.S. stock markets opened higher after a two-day selloff on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted sentiment following a record crash in oil prices, although companies warned of more pain in the coming months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 418.46 points, or 1.82per cent, at the open to 23,437.34.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 51.33 points, or 1.88per cent, at 2,787.89. The Nasdaq Composite gained 171.32 points, or 2.07per cent, to 8,434.55 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)