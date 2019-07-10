Wall Street opens higher after Powell's remarks boost rate cut hopes

U.S. stock futures fell on Wednesday, as investors eyed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks later in the day for clues on the central bank's interest rate policy direction.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as hopes of an interest rate cut later this month were boosted by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comment that the central bank would "act as appropriate" to sustain record U.S. growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.47 points, or 0.26per cent, at the open to 26,851.96.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.67 points, or 0.32per cent, at 2,989.30. The Nasdaq Composite gained 41.47 points, or 0.51per cent, to 8,183.20 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)