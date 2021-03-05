Wall Street opens higher after solid jobs report

Wall Street was set to open higher on Friday after data showed faster-than-expected jobs growth in February, reinforcing bets on an economic rebound driven by massive fiscal stimulus and vaccination drives.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Friday after data showed faster-than-expected jobs growth in February, reinforcing bets on an economic rebound driven by massive fiscal stimulus and vaccination drives.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 105.0 points, or 0.34per cent, at the open to 31029.18. The S&P 500 rose 25.1 points, or 0.67per cent, at the open to 3793.58​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 136.6 points, or 1.07per cent, to 12860.039 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)