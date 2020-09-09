Wall Street opens higher after three-day selloff as tech stocks stabilize

Nasdaq futures bounced on Wednesday following a brutal sell-off in heavyweight technology stocks that sent the Nasdaq Composite index into correction territory in just three sessions.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, as a rout in technology shares halted and investors shrugged off news that AstraZeneca had paused global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 210.82 points, or 0.77per cent, at the open to 27,711.71.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 37.98 points, or 1.14per cent, at 3,369.82. The Nasdaq Composite gained 217.07 points, or 2.00per cent, to 11,064.77 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)