Wall Street opens higher after trade spat selloff

Business

Wall Street opens higher after trade spat selloff

U.S. stocks rose at open on Wednesday led by technology and media stocks after a punishing few sessions due to a rapid escalation in trade tensions between the United States and China.

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Updated: )

Bookmark

REUTERS: U.S. stocks rose at open on Wednesday led by technology and media stocks after a punishing few sessions due to a rapid escalation in trade tensions between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 70.96 points, or 0.29 percent, at the open to 24,771.17.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.14 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,769.73. The Nasdaq Composite gained 38.56 points, or 0.50 percent, to 7,764.15 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark