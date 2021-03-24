Wall Street opens higher ahead of March business surveys; Intel shines

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as Intel's shares surged on plans to expand advanced chip making capacity, while investors looked to business surveys for March and another day of testimonies from the top two U.S. economic officials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47.7 points, or 0.15per cent, at the open to 32470.88. The S&P 500 rose 9.4 points, or 0.24per cent, at the open to 3919.93​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 61.5 points, or 0.47per cent, to 13289.243 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)