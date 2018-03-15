Wall Street opens higher as financial, energy stocks gain

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat opening for Wall Street on Thursday as fears that President Donald Trump's decision to impose fresh tariffs on China may escalate into a trade war weighed on the markets.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, led by gains in financial and energy stocks and support from strong economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.8 points, or 0.42 percent, to 24,861.92. The S&P 500 gained 6.2 points, or 0.225497 percent, to 2,755.68.The Nasdaq Composite added 8.11 points, or 0.11 percent, to 7,504.92.

