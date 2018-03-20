Wall Street opens higher as financials gain

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, led by gains in financial stocks ahead of a near-certain interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, but declines in Facebook and Oracle weighed on technology shares.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., March 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 98.75 points, or 0.4 percent, to 24,709.66. The S&P 500 gained 7.04 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,719.96. The Nasdaq Composite added 11.33 points, or 0.15 percent, to 7,355.57.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

