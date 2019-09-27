Wall Street opens higher as financials rise

U.S. stock markets were set to gain on Friday but still looked on course to end the week in negative territory as the shock of the launch of an impeachment investigation into President Trump was countered by hopes for progress with China on trade.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as financials rose but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq may still end a volatile week in the red as the shock of the launch of an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump offsets positive cues on trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.14 points, or 0.36per cent, at the open to 26,987.26. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.85 points, or 0.26per cent, at 2,985.47.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.45 points, or 0.20per cent, to 8,047.11 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)