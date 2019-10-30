Wall Street opens higher as focus shifts to Fed

U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors digested a fresh batch of earnings reports ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday as investors digested another set of earnings reports ahead of a widely expected interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.29 points, or 0.15per cent, at the open to 27,110.71. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.85 points, or 0.09per cent, at 3,039.74. The Nasdaq Composite gained 7.42 points, or 0.09per cent, to 8,284.28 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)