Wall Street opens higher as focus turns to Fed meet

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday as investors hoped for a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, with upbeat quarterly results from FedEx also boosting sentiment.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors hoped for a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, with upbeat quarterly results from FedEx also boosting sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.09 points, or 0.13per cent, at the open to 28,031.69.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.03 points, or 0.29per cent, at 3,411.23. The Nasdaq Composite gained 31.76 points, or 0.28per cent, to 11,222.08 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)