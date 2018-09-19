Wall Street opens higher as investors shrug off trade war

U.S. stock markets headed for a flat open on Wednesday, holding just off three-week highs after brushing aside the latest blows in Washington and Beijing's trade war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.88 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 26,287.84.

The S&P 500 opened 2.29 points higher, or 0.08 percent, at 2,906.60. The Nasdaq Composite gained 6.44 points, or 0.08 percent, to 7,962.55 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)