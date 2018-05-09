Wall Street opens higher as oil lifts energy stocks

REUTERS: Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday, with shares of energy companies getting a boost from surging oil prices after President Donald Trump decided to pull the United States out of a nuclear deal with Iran.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.97 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 24,399.18. The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.20 points, or 0.23 percent, at 2,678.12. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.63 points, or 0.20 percent, to 7,281.53 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)