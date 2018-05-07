Wall Street opens higher as oil prices rise

Business

U.S. stock index futures were higher on Monday, with rising oil prices expected to keep Wall Street on track to extend Friday's rally.

Trader Michael Capolino shouts out a bid on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Trader Michael Capolino shouts out a bid on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as energy shares gained on the back of surging oil prices and Starbucks got a boost from its partnership with Nestle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.15 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 24,317.66. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.94 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,669.36. The Nasdaq Composite gained 32.20 points, or 0.45 percent, to 7,241.82 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

Source: Reuters

