Wall Street opens higher as oil prices rise

U.S. stock index futures were higher on Monday, with rising oil prices expected to keep Wall Street on track to extend Friday's rally.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as energy shares gained on the back of surging oil prices and Starbucks got a boost from its partnership with Nestle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 55.15 points, or 0.23 percent, at the open to 24,317.66. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.94 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,669.36. The Nasdaq Composite gained 32.20 points, or 0.45 percent, to 7,241.82 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)