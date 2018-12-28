Wall Street opens higher as post-Christmas rally continues

U.S. stock futures were higher on Friday, extending a two-day rally amid volatile trading and raising expectations that the recent selloff may have eased for now.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday in broad-based gains, with technology stocks providing the biggest boost as the market rallied for the third day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 74.79 points, or 0.32 percent, at the open to 23,213.61. The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.94 points, or 0.40 percent, at 2,498.77. The Nasdaq Composite gained 37.29 points, or 0.57 percent, to 6,616.79 at the opening bell.

