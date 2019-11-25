Wall Street opens higher as report sparks trade deal hopes

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as expectations of a trade truce were strengthened by a report that the world's two largest economies were "very close" to a deal, while jeweler Tiffany surged after agreeing to a sale.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as expectations of a U.S.-China trade truce were strengthened by a report that the two sides were nearing an agreement, while a raft of blockbuster deals also lifted sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.15 points, or 0.15per cent, at the open to 27,917.77. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.15 points, or 0.23per cent, at 3,117.44, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 39.76 points, or 0.47per cent, to 8,559.65 at the opening bell.

