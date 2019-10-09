Wall Street opens higher as reports fuel trade deal hopes

U.S. stock index futures jumped on Wednesday after latest media reports eased concerns over escalating tensions between the United States and China ahead of high-level trade talks starting Thursday.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, boosted by technology shares, as latest media reports raised hopes of progress in high-level trade talks between the U.S. and China, after a turbulent start to the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.19 points, or 0.55per cent, at the open to 26,308.23. The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.04 points, or 0.62per cent, at 2,911.10. The Nasdaq Composite gained 72.18 points, or 0.92per cent, to 7,895.96 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)