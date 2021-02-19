Wall Street opens higher as tech finds respite at end of torrid week
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, as technology-related stocks rose after being sold off for most parts of the week, while investors awaited a reading on monthly business activity data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.8 points, or 0.03per cent, at the open to 31504.13. The S&P 500 rose 7.2 points, or 0.18per cent, at the open to 3921.16, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.8 points, or 0.46per cent, to 13929.2 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)