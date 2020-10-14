Wall Street opens higher as tech gains overshadow mixed banks results

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, supported by heavyweight technology stocks as investors parsed through a mixed bag of quarterly earnings reports from major U.S. lenders.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.49 points, or 0.18per cent, at the open to 28,731.30.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.54 points, or 0.10per cent, at 3,515.47 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 25.18 points, or 0.21per cent, to 11,889.07 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)