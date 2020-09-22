Wall Street opens higher as tech stocks bounce

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday, with beaten-down shares of technology-related companies leading early gains, while Dow futures were subdued on uncertainty over more U.S. fiscal stimulus.

REUTERS: The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes jumped at the open on Tuesday, led by a bounce in technology-related stocks, while the blue-chip Dow was subdued on uncertainty over more U.S. fiscal stimulus.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.69 points, or 0.45per cent, at 3,295.75, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 94.50 points, or 0.88per cent, to 10,873.30 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 22.64 points, or 0.08per cent, at the open to 27,170.34.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)