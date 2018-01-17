Wall Street opens higher as tech stocks gain

U.S. stock futures pointed to a higher open for Wall Street on Wednesday as investors assessed earnings of Bank of America and U.S. Bancorp.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, led by gains in technology stocks including Microsoft and IBM.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 156.43 points, or 0.61 percent, to 25,949.29. The S&P 500 gained 9.75 points, or 0.351172 percent, to 2,786.17. The Nasdaq Composite added 33.63 points, or 0.47 percent, to 7,257.31.

