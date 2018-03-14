Wall Street opens higher as tech stocks recover

U.S. stock index futures signaled a rebound for Wall Street on Wednesday, a day after the main indexes fell more than half a percent on fears of political and trade uncertainties.

REUTERS: Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as technology stocks recovered from losses and economic data further eased fears of faster interest rate hikes in 2018.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.02 points, or 0.36 percent, to 25,097.05. The S&P 500 gained 9.24 points, or 0.33414 percent, to 2,774.55. The Nasdaq Composite added 28.62 points, or 0.38 percent, to 7,539.64.

