Wall Street opens higher as trade war put 'on hold'

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened half a percent higher on Monday after the United States and China put a potential trade war "on hold", and as U.S. companies announced US$27.6 billion worth of mergers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 167.97 points, or 0.68 percent, at the open to 24,883.06. The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.98 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,725.95. The Nasdaq Composite gained 52.00 points, or 0.71 percent, to 7,406.34 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)