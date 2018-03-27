Wall Street opens higher as trade war tensions ease

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, adding to Wall Street's sharp rebound on Monday, as fears of a trade war between the United States and China eased.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.77 points, or 0.19 percent, to 24,249.37. The S&P 500 gained 5.02 points, or 0.188825 percent, to 2,663.57. The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.47 percent to 7254.35.

