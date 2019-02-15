Wall Street opens higher as US-China trade talks progress

Wall Street opens higher as US-China trade talks progress

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as trade talks between the United States and China advanced, although worries of a cooling domestic economy kept a lid on gains.

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as trade talks between the United States and China advanced, although worries of a cooling domestic economy kept a lid on gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 125.24 points, or 0.49 percent, at the open to 25,564.63. The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.51 points, or 0.53 percent, at 2,760.24. The Nasdaq Composite gained 41.61 points, or 0.56 percent, to 7,468.57 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

