Wall Street opens higher as US-China trade talks restart

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as the latest trade talks between the United States and China began in Beijing, while U.S. lawmakers attempted to hammer out a deal to avoid another government shutdown.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as the latest round of trade talks between the world's largest economies began in Beijing, while U.S. lawmakers attempted to hammer out a deal to avoid another government shutdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.48 points, or 0.15 percent, at the open to 25,142.81.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.52 points, or 0.17 percent, at 2,712.40. The Nasdaq Composite gained 29.17 points, or 0.40 percent, to 7,327.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)