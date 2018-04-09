Wall Street opens higher as US-China trade war worries ease

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday ahead of the start of earnings season, pointing to an easing of last week's selloff after officials of the Trump administration stressed the trade dispute with China could be resolved through talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 194.14 points, or 0.81 percent, to 24,126.9, the S&P 500 gained 16.99 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,621.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.75 points, or 0.88 percent, to 6,975.86.

