Wall Street opens higher at end of blistering week

U.S. stock index futures firmed 4per cent on Friday, at the end of another torrid week for financial markets that have been battered by growing evidence of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, in what is still the market's worst month in three decades, as intervention by U.S. policymakers finally seemed to stem the bleeding on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 165.96 points, or 0.83per cent, at the open to 20,253.15. The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.55 points, or 0.94per cent, at 2,431.94, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 97.49 points, or 1.36per cent, to 7,248.07 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)