Wall Street opens higher for fourth straight day on trade hopes

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, setting up Wall Street for a fourth straight day of gains, as rising expectations of a trade deal between the United States and China boosted demand for risk assets across the world.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 56.82 points, or 0.24 percent, at the open to 23,844.27. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.59 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,580.00. The Nasdaq Composite gained 26.06 points, or 0.38 percent, to 6,923.06 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)