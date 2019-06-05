Wall Street opens higher for second day on rate cut hopes

U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Wednesday after data showed that private employers added 27,000 jobs in May, falling far short of economists' expectations.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday after a report showed smallest monthly private jobs growth in May since 2010, raising bets that the central bank would lower interest rates to counter any economic slowdown.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 118.82 points, or 0.47per cent, at the open to 25,451.00. The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.82 points, or 0.53per cent, at 2,818.09. The Nasdaq Composite gained 58.56 points, or 0.78per cent, to 7,585.68 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)