Wall Street opens higher led by banks, travel stocks

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as hopes of a global economic recovery were supported by data showing continued growth in China's industrial profits, while beaten down shares of banking and travel firms bounced.

Wall Street surged at the open on Monday following the longest weekly losing streak in a year for the S&P 500 and the Dow, with investors piling into shares of beaten-down sectors, including banks and travel.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188.18 points, or 0.69per cent, at the open to 27,362.14. The S&P 500 opened higher by 35.44 points, or 1.07per cent, at 3,333.90. The Nasdaq Composite gained 170.82 points, or 1.57per cent, to 11,084.38 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)