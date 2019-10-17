Wall Street opens higher on Brexit deal, earnings cheer

Wall Street was set for a higher open on Thursday, after Britain struck a preliminary last-minute deal with the European Union helping to ease some geopolitical jitters, while upbeat earnings from Netflix and Morgan Stanley affirmed a strong start to the reporting season.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, as worries over geopolitics eased after Britain struck a preliminary last-minute deal with the European Union, with sentiment also boosted by upbeat earnings from Netflix and Morgan Stanley.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.40 points, or 0.11per cent, at the open to 27,032.38.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.08 points, or 0.37per cent, at 3,000.77. The Nasdaq Composite gained 52.73 points, or 0.65per cent, to 8,176.91 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)