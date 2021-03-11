Wall Street opens higher on calmer bond markets, upbeat jobless claims data

Futures tied to the Nasdaq 100 index jumped on Thursday as U.S. bond yields retreated to one-week lows on ebbing concerns over a strong pick up in inflation, while investors awaited data that is likely to show a dip in weekly jobless claims.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as U.S. bond yields retreated to one-week lows on ebbing concerns over a strong pick up in inflation, while data showed jobless claims fell more than expected last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.5 points, or 0.18per cent, at the open to 32354.5. The S&P 500 rose 16.7 points, or 0.43per cent, at the open to 3915.54​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 204.5 points, or 1.56per cent, to 13273.31 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

