Wall Street opens higher on earnings, dollar weakness

U.S. stock index futures advanced on Thursday as corporate earnings continue to roll in and investors awaited a flurry of economic data and an interest rate decision by the European Central Bank.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
NEW YORK: U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, buoyed by solid earnings reports and a decline in the dollar after comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 103.64 points, or 0.39 percent, to 26,355.76, the S&P 500 gained 10.22 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,847.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 41.93 points, or 0.57 percent, to 7,456.99.

