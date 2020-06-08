Wall Street opens higher on economic rebound hopes

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as a surprisingly upbeat jobs report last week added to optimism that the world's biggest economy has weathered the worst fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 121.95 points, or 0.45per cent, at the open to 27,232.93.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.99 points, or 0.19per cent, at 3,199.92. The Nasdaq Composite gained 9.36 points, or 0.10per cent, to 9,823.44 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)