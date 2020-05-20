Wall Street opens higher on hopes of economic recovery

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Wednesday as investors clung to hopes of a recovery from a looming coronavirus-fuelled recession amid signs of more central bank and government stimulus for ailing sectors.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks jumped more than 1per cent at the open on Wednesday on upbeat quarterly earnings reports from retailers and hopes of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled slump amid signs of more stimulus for ailing sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249.08 points, or 1.03per cent, at the open to 24,455.94. The S&P 500 opened higher by 30.69 points, or 1.05per cent, at 2,953.63, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 120.52 points, or 1.31per cent, to 9,305.62 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)