Wall Street opens higher on hopes of stimulus-led economic rebound

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 on course for its third straight weekly gain, as investors bet on more official stimulus to drive a post-pandemic economic revival even as domestic coronavirus cases posted another record jump.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 on course for its third straight weekly gain, as investors bet on more official stimulus to drive a post-pandemic economic revival even as domestic coronavirus cases posted another record jump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.91 points, or 0.15per cent, at the open to 26,774.62. The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.64 points, or 0.27per cent, at 3,224.21, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 26.69 points, or 0.25per cent, to 10,500.52 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)