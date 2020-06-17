Wall Street opens higher on hopes of swift economic recovery

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, rising for a fourth straight session, as signs of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a quick economic rebound, even as six U.S. states saw a record rise in new coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.54 points, or 0.15per cent, at the open to 26,330.52. The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.39 points, or 0.36per cent, at 3,136.13, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 47.45 points, or 0.48per cent, to 9,943.31 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)