Wall Street opens higher on hopes of swift economic recovery

Traders exit the 11 Wall St. door of the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO: Traders exit the 11 Wall St. door of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
(Updated: )

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, rising for a fourth straight session, as signs of more stimulus bolstered hopes of a quick economic rebound, even as six U.S. states saw a record rise in new coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 40.54 points, or 0.15per cent, at the open to 26,330.52. The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.39 points, or 0.36per cent, at 3,136.13, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 47.45 points, or 0.48per cent, to 9,943.31 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

