Wall Street opens higher on March jobs data, trade hopes

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Friday as employment growth in March accelerated from a 17-month low, easing concerns of a domestic slowdown, while hopes of a U.S.-China trade deal added to the sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 42.93 points, or 0.16per cent, at the open to 26,427.56. The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.77 points, or 0.17per cent, at 2,884.16. The Nasdaq Composite gained 22.73 points, or 0.29per cent, to 7,914.51 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)