Wall Street opens higher on Microsoft, Tesla results

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Thursday, as solid results from Microsoft, Lam Research and Tesla lifted sentiment following lackluster reports from big bellwether companies in the previous session.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, as solid results from Microsoft, Lam Research and Tesla lifted sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.98 points, or 0.22per cent, at the open to 26,893.93. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.26 points, or 0.34per cent, at 3,014.78. The Nasdaq Composite gained 60.25 points, or 0.74per cent, to 8,180.04 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)