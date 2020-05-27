Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism

Wall Street's major indexes were set for another session of gains on Wednesday as a revival in business activity drove hopes of an economic recovery, eclipsing concerns over simmering tensions between the United States and China.

REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes gained at the open on Wednesday as a pickup in business activity fueled hopes of a post-pandemic economic recovery, while investors remained cautious about brewing U.S.-China tensions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 303.52 points, or 1.21per cent, at the open to 25,298.63. The S&P 500 opened higher by 23.88 points, or 0.80per cent, at 3,015.65, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 5.90 points, or 0.06per cent, to 9,346.12 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)