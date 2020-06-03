Wall Street opens higher on recovery optimism

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Wednesday, with Nasdaq futures inching closer to a record high as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing social unrest.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as investors remained optimistic about an economic rebound from a coronavirus-led slump amid continuing civil unrest in the country.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.23 points, or 0.64per cent, at the open to 25,906.88. The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.08 points, or 0.59per cent, at 3,098.90, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 43.49 points, or 0.45per cent, to 9,651.86 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

