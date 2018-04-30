Wall Street opens higher on robust earnings, M&A activity

U.S. stock index futures rose on Monday as strong earnings and a string of mergers lifted spirits, kicking off a busy week for inflation watchers.

REUTERS: U.S. stock indexes opened higher on Monday as strong earnings and a string of mergers lifted spirits, kicking off a busy week for inflation watchers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 99.22 points, or 0.41 percent, at the open to 24,410.41. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.14 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,675.05. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.15 points, or 0.20 percent, to 7,133.95 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)