Wall Street opens higher on signs of lockdown easing

U.S. stock index futures gained on Friday with bargain hunters returning at the end of a tumultuous week marked by a record collapse in oil prices and growing evidence of the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: A man crosses a nearly deserted Nassau Street in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
REUTERS: U.S. stock markets jumped at the open on Friday as some states prepared to relax curbs imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, with a surprise rise in orders for U.S.-made capital goods adding to the gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 112.98 points, or 0.48per cent, at the open to 23,628.24.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.84 points, or 0.53per cent, at 2,812.64. The Nasdaq Composite gained 35.32 points, or 0.42per cent, to 8,530.08 at the opening bell.

