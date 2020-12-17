Wall Street opens higher on stimulus bets

:Wall Street's main indexes were set to gain on Thursday on increased optimism over a coronavirus stimulus bill, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to further economic stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday on increased optimism over a coronavirus stimulus bill, while an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims pointed to further economic stress from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 61.46 points, or 0.20per cent, at the open to 30,216.00. The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.48 points, or 0.34per cent, at 3,713.65, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 72.59 points, or 0.57per cent, to 12,730.78 at the opening bell.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)