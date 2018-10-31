Wall Street opens higher on strong earnings

U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday, setting Wall Street on course for a second day of gains at the end of a brutal month, as Facebook led a slew of encouraging earnings reports.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday and were set for a second day of gains at the end of a brutal month, as Facebook led a slew of encouraging earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 134.18 points, or 0.54 percent, at the open to 25,008.82.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.97 points, or 0.86 percent, at 2,705.60. The Nasdaq Composite gained 114.97 points, or 1.61 percent, to 7,276.62 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)