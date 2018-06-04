Wall Street opens higher on strong jobs data

Wall Street opens higher on strong jobs data

Wall Street's three main indexes opened higher on Monday led by gains in Microsoft and Apple as well as Friday's robust jobs data which continued to boost investor optimism on strength in the U.S. economy.

Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.34 points, or 0.37 percent, at the open to 24,727.55.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.05 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,741.67. The Nasdaq Composite gained 15.75 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,570.08 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

