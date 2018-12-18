Wall Street opens higher on tech boost; Fed in focus

U.S. stock index futures climbed on Tuesday, following a rocky start to the week, as investors focus on a two-day meeting where the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates for the fourth time this year and signal the path of future rate hikes.

REUTERS: U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday boosted by technology shares, as investors wait for clues on the Federal Reserve's path for future rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 176.15 points, or 0.75 percent, at the open to 23,769.13.

Advertisement

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.96 points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,559.90. The Nasdaq Composite gained 56.08 points, or 0.83 percent, to 6,809.82 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)