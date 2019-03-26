Wall Street opens higher on tech boost

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday, looking to bounce back from two sessions of declines triggered by pessimism around global growth.

REUTERS: Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, for the first time in five sessions, as Apple Inc led gains in technology stocks, while financials were lifted by big banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 132.73 points, or 0.52 percent, at the open to 25,649.56.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.30 points, or 0.51 percent, at 2,812.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 62.46 points, or 0.82 percent, to 7,700.00 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru)